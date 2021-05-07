Brussels should be “very careful not to intervene” in EU carbon market, says Commission’s climate chief

Published 12:10 on May 7, 2021 / Last updated at 14:21 on May 7, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

The European Commission should be “very careful not to intervene” in the EU ETS amid the recent speculator-led rally that has brought allowance prices to a record above €50 this week, the bloc’s climate chief said Friday.