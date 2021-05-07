Mitsubishi, South Pole to set up carbon removal purchase facility

Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi and Switzerland-headquartered developer South Pole are planning a facility to assist companies in purchasing $300-800 million worth of carbon removals offsets a year.