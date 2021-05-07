Americas > Mitsubishi, South Pole to set up carbon removal purchase facility

Mitsubishi, South Pole to set up carbon removal purchase facility

Published 10:04 on May 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:04 on May 7, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Japan, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi and Switzerland-headquartered developer South Pole are planning a facility to assist companies in purchasing $300-800 million worth of carbon removals offsets a year.

Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi and Switzerland-headquartered developer South Pole are planning a facility to assist companies in purchasing $300-800 million worth of carbon removals offsets a year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software