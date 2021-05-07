Climate Policy and Carbon Markets Analyst/Consultant/Advisor, International Carbon Action Partnership (ICAP) – Berlin

The International Carbon Action Partnership (ICAP) is an international forum of close to 40 governments and public authorities from around the world that have implemented or are planning to implement domestic emissions trading systems (ETS). ICAP supports member jurisdictions in sharing best practice and advancing the state of the art on ETS design and implementation. The work of ICAP focuses on the three pillars of technical dialogue, knowledge sharing and capacity building activities relating to emissions trading.

For ICAP’s Secretariat based in Berlin, Germany, we are now seeking to recruit an analyst, consultant or advisor – candidates will be employed in one of these roles based on their level of prior professional experience. You will be employed with the think tank and policy consultancy adelphi, which acts as host to the Secretariat.

In an international and dynamic team, you will work across the different ICAP work streams, under the guidance of the ICAP Co-Chairs and senior staff at the ICAP Secretariat, and will also contribute to adelphi’s research and advisory projects on carbon markets and carbon pricing.

Your tasks (depending on background and level of experience)

Analyze global ETS developments and specific aspects relating to ETS design and implementation worldwide, including their relationship to broader climate policy issues, preparing briefings and analytical papers as required

Contribute and/or lead the development of ICAP knowledge products, in collaboration with ICAP members, colleagues at the Secretariat and external experts

Support and/or deliver ICAP’s international capacity-building activities on emissions trading

Contribute to the planning and organization of ICAP meetings and other events, in collaboration with colleagues in the Secretariat

Represent the ICAP Secretariat at carbon market events, meetings and relevant fora as required

Your qualifications

Advanced university degree in economics, international relations, law or political science, with a specialization in climate policy, environmental economics or law, or related fields

Initial professional experience, preferably in research/consultancy, government or international organizations on topics of climate policy and carbon markets (for appointment at consultant level: 2+ years of relevant experience, for advisor level: 4+ years of relevant experience)

Commitment to and sincere interest in carbon pricing as a key tool for climate mitigation; high motivation to advance this topic in direct collaboration with international organizations, think tanks, academia and the private sector

Interest in a long-term collaboration in our dynamically working and growing carbon pricing team

Excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills. Spoken and written fluency in English and preferably also in German. Other languages, especially Spanish or French, would be an asset

We offer

The opportunity to contribute to advancing ICAP’s role as an international leader on emissions trading and to help strengthen design and implementation of robust carbon pricing instruments globally

A varied and autonomous job and the assumption of responsible, varied tasks in a sustainable company

An exciting, flexible and multicultural working environment and an appreciative corporate culture with flat hierarchies

Free health-promoting sporting activities and membership of the Urban Sports Club at attractive, discounted rates

Concessions on the BVG and our job bike leasing offer

Active work-life balance through flexible working hours, various working time models and mobile working

Continuous, individual further development of your skills as well as targeted promotion of your career path at adelphi

An attractive and centrally located office on the Spree as an ideal environment for creative work

A company pension scheme subsidised by the employer as well as attractive benefits through a salary conversion programme

To apply for the role, click here.