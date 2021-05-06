Provincial Policy Advisor, Nature United – Toronto/Flexible

Join Nature United and make a tangible and lasting impact by creating a world where both people and nature thrive. Nature United seeks a proven and dynamic Provincial Policy Advisor to work with the Director of Strategic Partnerships and conservation program leads to develop and implement strategies to advance provincial and territorial government relations and achieve Nature United’s conservation goals through public policy, funding, and programming. Working within a matrixed structure, the Advisor will work with geographic teams in British Columbia, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories as well as cross-cutting strategy teams focused on advancing Natural Climate Solutions, Indigenous Leadership and Authority, and Conservation Financing across Canada.

The ideal candidate will possess exceptional communication, collaboration, and relationship building skills. A proven track record of working with multiple levels of Crown government and indigenous community engagement, and expertise in land-use policy, climate change policy, and/or Indigenous rights in British Columbia, Manitoba or Northwest Territories is desired.

Nature United is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous communities to support increased authority of Indigenous peoples to steward their lands and waters. The Provincial Policy Advisor will work to ensure Nature United’s engagement with provincial and territorial governments is in alignment with our rights-based approach and is carried out in collaboration with Indigenous communities, industry sectors, governments and other civic organizations.

Apply with cover letter and resume to Job #49733 at www.nature.org/careers by May 30, 2021. Full position description can be found here.

About Nature United

Nature United is a national organization committed to reimagining conservation across Canada. Our mission is to create solutions for people and nature by building diverse partnerships to protect lands and waters and to ensure nature is the foundation of healthy communities, economies and future opportunities. Our areas of focus are to advance sustainable management of lands and waters by supporting Indigenous leadership and authority and responsible resource use, and to harness the power of nature to address the climate crisis by advancing natural climate solutions.

Our organization is honoured to work with many Indigenous partners. We recognize and respect the Indigenous Peoples of Canada—First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nations—as the original rights-holders of the lands and waters in Canada. We have an ongoing commitment to continue to strengthen our awareness of the history and enduring impacts of colonialism, and to build partnerships based on reconciliation, as well as respect, equity, open dialogue, integrity and mutual accountability.

As an affiliate of The Nature Conservancy (TNC), what we do is informed by the best global science and supported by the leadership of the world’s largest conservation organization. Nature United is headquartered in Toronto and builds on the Conservancy’s long history of conservation achievements in Canada.

Visit www.natureunited.ca and www.nature.org to learn more.

Nature United offers competitive compensation, excellent benefits, flexible work policies and a collaborative work environment. We also provide professional development opportunities and promote from within. As a result, you will find a culture that supports and inspires conservation achievement and personal development, both within the workplace and beyond. Nature United is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Nature United is committed to building a globally diverse and culturally competent workforce, based on the recognition that our conservation mission is best advanced by the leadership and contributions of people of diverse backgrounds, beliefs and cultures. Recruiting and mentoring staff to create an inclusive organization that reflects our global character is a priority and we encourage applicants from all cultures, races, religions, sexes, national or regional origins, ages, disability status, sexual orientation, or gender identity.