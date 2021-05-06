Utilities Enel, Uniper report a rebound in power output for Q1

Published 20:23 on May 6, 2021

European utilities Enel and Uniper both reported a year-on-year rebound in power output for Q1 on Thursday, with last year’s generation levels disrupted by the start of the coronavirus crisis and dampened by warmer weather.