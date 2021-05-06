NA Markets: Investor inflows fuel additional CCA gains, RGGI prices increase on compliance demand

Published 22:45 on May 6, 2021 / Last updated at 22:45 on May 6, 2021

Speculators continued to fuel bullish pressure for California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) on the secondary market this week, as RGGI allowance (RGA) prices hit a two-month high with an uptick in compliance demand.