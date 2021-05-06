ArcelorMittal output recovers in “strongest quarter in a decade”, announces low-carbon steel projects
Published 16:45 on May 6, 2021 / Last updated at 16:45 on May 6, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal saw a substantial demand recovery in Q1, achieving the “strongest” quarterly results in a decade following the COVID-19 crisis, it said in financial results on Thursday that also unveiled new deals to reduce emissions at its European facilities.
