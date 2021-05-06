Bavardage > European renewables expert joins IncubEx from South Pole

European renewables expert joins IncubEx from South Pole

Published 15:52 on May 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:11 on May 6, 2021  /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Environmental markets platform IncubEx has hired a new director to further develop its European carbon and renewables certificates offerings.

Environmental markets platform IncubEx has hired a new director to further develop its European carbon and renewables certificates offerings.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software