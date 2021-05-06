UPDATE – LCFS Market: California prices roar back despite quarterly credit build

Published 15:37 on May 6, 2021 / Last updated at 18:27 on May 6, 2021

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rebounded towards a one-month high this week even after the programme posted its highest quarterly credit surplus in four years.