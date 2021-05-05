Verra, Greenpeace square off over criticism of forest carbon credit methodologies

Standard-setting body Verra this week accused Greenpeace of misrepresenting its forest carbon offset methodologies and cherry-picking expert opinions to undermine the credibility of its REDD+ projects in two recent articles.