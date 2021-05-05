Africa > Verra, Greenpeace square off over criticism of forest carbon credit methodologies

Published 23:14 on May 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:14 on May 5, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Standard-setting body Verra this week accused Greenpeace of misrepresenting its forest carbon offset methodologies and cherry-picking expert opinions to undermine the credibility of its REDD+ projects in two recent articles.

