Director of Sales North America, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Yara – Tampa, FL

Director of Sales North America – Agoro Carbon Alliance

About the Unit

As part of the global transformation of food production towards more transparency and sustainability, Yara has set carbon optimization and climate action as key strategic priorities. Optimizing how cropland is managed will make a substantial contribution to lowering global agriculture greenhouse gas emissions. From carbon sequestration to avoidance or reduction in farm level emissions, Yara is launching a new business venture centered around decarbonization of the food chain.

The launch of Yara’s Agoro Carbon Alliance will address agriculture’s global greenhouse gas emissions and will turn the carbon capturing potential at farm level into a sustainable growth business while providing a new income stream to farmers worldwide. Our passion lies in developing a global carbon alliance built around a portfolio of carbon smart farming practices that help farmers reduce their environmental footprint. As one of the early movers in this market, we are using our knowledge on carbon practices, our global presence, our digital and data capabilities and our strong relationships with the food value chain to pioneer an industry shaping business.

Responsibilities

Lead Agoro Carbon Alliance sales growth strategy and implementation in the North American market.

Responsible for identifying and segmenting retailer, crop advisors and farmers to ensure sales team is focused on maximizing the high value opportunities for Agoro.

Create value propositions for each market segment, focusing on agronomic practices, key crops, markets and carbon cropping practices that maximize the opportunities and carbon generation on contracted acres.

Define the sales plan including budgeting, forecasting and sales and marketing activities in agreement with established business unit strategy.

Inspire sales team and follow through Regional Sales Plans in a systematic way.

Develop supply forecasts and plans for North America and align such plans with global value chain. Ensure that all relevant internal departments have necessary information for successful fulfillment of all internal and external obligations.

Lead a team of RSM’s that executes sales and grow the business by ensuring market access, customer focus and demand creation within North America.

Provide direction and development to direct reports (including training and coaching), while fostering innovation ideas/input from within organization. Establish Quarterly KPI’s and Drive organizational alignment and mobilize resources to successful implementation.

Oversee Sales and Marketing activities, ensuring that RSM’s and their teams of Agronomists are executing all commercial activities in line with set business plans to achieve sales and market share growth.

Oversee sales and contribution reports, to identify any deviations to business plan and identify opportunities for improvement (actionable items).

Provide input and recommendations for new carbon smart farming practices.

Collaborate with BUNA and Digital commercial teams to ensure synergies with regards to retail partners and high value products are realized.

Profile

Bachelor degree in Agronomy, Ag Business or Ag related field. Master degree may be an advantage

7 to 10 years working experience managing sales roles in similar industries, preferably with value added fertilizers exposure and digital tools experience

Demonstrated experience in leading and inspiring sales teams.

Entrepreneur who has led the successful startup of a new business venture

Extensive travelling requiring a valid driver’s license

Proven leadership and people management skills

Excellent business orientation and acumen

Solid market and customer knowledge

Strong commercial forecasting and risk analysis skills

Excellent negotiation skills

Well-developed communication skills

Good customer service and interpersonal skills

Strong management skills

Proficient in MS office, especially Excel and PowerPoint, as well as social media tools, such as Twitter, and LinkedIn

Essential Job Competencies

The position holder must:

Hold valid driver´s license

Drive safely to necessary appointments (short or long distances). Driving is a substantial part of position holder´s time

Stand, at times for long periods (i.e. presentations, trade show booths)

Walk necessary distances, in even or uneven surfaces (i.e. farmer fields)

Bend and reach material (i.e. inspection of soils and crops, taking soil, tissue, and harvest samples)

Read, interpret and utilize computer and other relevant work material

Why Work With Us

We offer the opportunity to drive change by globally reducing carbon emissions while enabling a sustainability income for growers.

You will be building and shaping a business from the start to scale.

You will be working with a globally dispersed and diverse team, with the ability to work anywhere within the USA.

We are focused in recruiting the best talent, where bright new colleagues join in building a high performing cross-functional team.

Support for personal development, learning and continuous le­arning is a priority.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, including generous paid parental leave.

Additional Information

Please note:

Only American citizens or lawful permanent residents may apply.

This recruitment process will be managed by International Resource Consulting, and by submitting your application you acknowledge and confirm that your application details can be shared with them. Internaltional Resource Consulting will manage your data according to their privacy policy (https://www.i-r-consulting.com/page/privacy/en).

As a global organization we actively strive to reflect the diversity in society. We therefore encourage all qualified applicants from all background to apply, and are committed to creating a work environment that fits gender equality and allows combining career progress with the needs of a family or other personal circumstances.