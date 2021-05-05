Carbon Cropping Agronomist, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Yara – Various US Locations

Location:

Why are we hiring?

Carbon is our common challenge, and our shared opportunity. Agoro Carbon Alliance is taking action on a global scale to reverse the effects of climate change by decarbonizing farming and restoring carbon to the world’s soil.

We are looking for good outstanding people to help us in our global transformation of food production. By focusing on transparency and sustainability, Yara has set decarbonization of the food chain and climate action as key strategic priorities. Your skills in optimizing farmland management will make a substantial contribution to lowering global agriculture greenhouse gas emissions through increasing soil carbon sequestration or avoiding/reducing GHG losses.

What’s the impact?

The Agoro Carbon Alliance, initiated by Yara, is a global business created to help farmers earn additional revenue through carbon cropping. Our mission is to build a more sustainable and profitable food future by decarbonizing the food value chain with the help of farmers and partners across the globe. By integrating Yara’s nearly 115 years of proven agriculture innovation, we’re leveraging our experience and credibility among farmers to form robust partnerships at a global scale. Agoro was built on the strong trust that Yara has with its farmers, putting them at the center.

We help farmers adopt new carbon cropping practices, provide them with a second sustainable income and, most importantly, help all of us take action on the climate challenge.

The launch of Yara’s Agoro Carbon Alliance will address agriculture’s global greenhouse gas emissions and will turn the carbon capturing potential at farm level into a sustainable growth business while providing a new income stream to farmers worldwide.

Combining your passion for sound agronomy with business transformation, you will help farmers reduce their environmental footprint while addressing society’s biggest global environmental issue. As one of the early movers in this market, we are building a team who will use their collective knowledge on carbon practices while leveraging our global presence, our digital and data capabilities and our strong relationships with the food value chain to pioneer an industry shaping business.

A bit about the role

As the Carbon Cropping Agronomist you will have responsibility for Agoro Carbon Alliance sales and agronomic activity within your geography.

By sharing your knowledge of sustainable farming solutions with farmers and crop advisors you will enhance and inspire long term farming changes and carbon credit generation. Ideally your work will lead to the early and successful farmer adoption of new carbon smart farming practices, creating positive farmer experiences and long term commitments to improving soil health.

This role reports to the Carbon Cropping Regional Sales Manager.

We have Carbon Cropping Agronomist positions available in multiple US geographies.

What you will be doing

Use your knowledge of carbon smart farming practices to train and support crop advisors and farmers on successfully implementing new farming practices while avoiding pitfalls associated with the practice change.

You will enroll farmers in Agoro’s carbon alliance program while ensuring a high level of customer support during the early adoption stages of the practice change.

Your ability to understand the impact of change management at the farm level is required to help farmers successfully manage their businesses while capturing further revenue streams.

Continuously upgrade your knowledge on the latest conservation and regenerative agriculture practices and assess their suitability to be included in the Agoro alliance.

Capture farmer, field and market knowledge in a CRM database to help your team succeed in growing the Agoro marketplace.

Work closely with Yara’s commercial organization to leverage this new business opportunity with existing retail customers and farmers to further strengthen and deepen the value Yara brings to their business.

What you will bring

A proud agriculture ambassador with a Bachelor’s degree in Agronomy or Agriculture related field. Advanced knowledge with a Master’s or PhD degree is certainly an advantage. CCA (Certified Crop Advisor) designation confirms your knowledge advantage.

Experience in similar roles and industries including familiarity with change management and local crop production practices.

A passion for sustainability and conservation/regenerative practices that is infectious and drives confidence in farmers to follow your lead.

Market knowledge, with good network of growers and distributors who share your passion for continuous improvement.

Experience presenting to small or large audiences in a fun and engaging way.

A track record of exceptional customer service and interpersonal skills that inspires confidence and trust

A mix of entrepreneurial spirit and agronomic acumen is an ideal combination

You have kept up with the digital age and are proficient in MS office, especially Excel and PowerPoint. You also have created a digital presence on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Great if you have familiarity with digital farm management systems, planning and optimization tools (like like Adapt-N).

Competencies

An ability to wow audiences with good communication & writing skills

History of building stakeholder relationships

You need to have great interpersonal skills to work effectively with your team and your customers

Signing contracts will require you to be great at negotiating and selling

Ability to manage your own time and travel within your geography as you excel at helping farmers be successful with practice change

Why work with us?

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, including generous paid parental leave.

We encourage and support your professional development through continuous development, so that you are at the leading edge of knowledge in your field.

You will be building and shaping a global business from start up to scale.

You will be working with a globally dispersed and diverse team, with the ability to live anywhere within your geography.

Additional Information

Only American citizens or lawful permanent residents may apply.

As a global organization we actively strive to reflect the diversity in society. We therefore encourage qualified applicants from all backgrounds to apply. We are committed to creating a work environment that fits gender equality.

