Weak benchmarks to limit Washington LCFS impact in early years, traders say

Published 22:44 on May 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:44 on May 5, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

More lenient carbon intensity benchmarks at the outset of Washington state’s recently passed low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) will limit the impact of the programme until the latter half of this decade, traders said.