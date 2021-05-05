Weak benchmarks to limit Washington LCFS impact in early years, traders say
Published 22:44 on May 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:44 on May 5, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
More lenient carbon intensity benchmarks at the outset of Washington state’s recently passed low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) will limit the impact of the programme until the latter half of this decade, traders said.
