Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager, Carbon Capture Partnership Ltd – Remote/Scotland

A new offset developer with an extensive pipeline of peatland credits is looking for a young energetic and highly motivated partner to implement & manage the offset delivery cycle. The founders have extensive carbon offset experience and well-established contacts with landowners in Scotland.