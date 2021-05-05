Job Postings > Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager, Carbon Capture Partnership Ltd – Remote/Scotland

Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager, Carbon Capture Partnership Ltd – Remote/Scotland

Published 16:33 on May 5, 2021

A new offset developer with an extensive pipeline of peatland credits is looking for a young energetic and highly motivated partner to implement & manage the offset delivery cycle. The founders have extensive carbon offset experience and well-established contacts with landowners in Scotland.

Company: Carbon Capture Partnership Ltd

Job Position: Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager

Location: Based or required to spend some time in Scotland

Start Date: ASAP

Package to include valuable share options linked to the success of the company

Please send your CV and references to: Clemmie@clemmiekent.com

Comment

