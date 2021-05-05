Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager, Carbon Capture Partnership Ltd – Remote/Scotland

Company: Carbon Capture Partnership Ltd
Job Position: Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager
Location: Based or required to spend some time in Scotland
Job Description: A new offset developer with an extensive pipeline of peatland credits is looking for a young energetic and highly motivated partner to implement & manage the offset delivery cycle. The founders have extensive carbon offset experience and well-established contacts with landowners in Scotland.
Start Date: ASAP
Package to include valuable share options linked to the success of the company
Please send your CV and references to: Clemmie@clemmiekent.com