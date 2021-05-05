Germany to move net zero goal forward five years to 2045, upgrade 2030 target

Published 17:09 on May 5, 2021 / Last updated at 17:09 on May 5, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The German government will next week propose legislation to move its domestic climate neutrality objective forward by five years to 2045 and set higher targets for 2030 and 2040, its finance minister announced Wednesday, in response to a court ruling last week.