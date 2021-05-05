Pennsylvania publishes draft final RGGI regulation with 2022 contingency plan

Published 16:45 on May 5, 2021 / Last updated at 16:45 on May 5, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania released a draft final RGGI regulation on Tuesday that maintains its initial CO2 cap levels criticised as weak by academics, as well as a 2022 contingency plan amid fervent opposition to the power sector cap-and-trade programme from Republican lawmakers.