Pennsylvania publishes draft final RGGI regulation with 2022 contingency plan
Published 16:45 on May 5, 2021 / Last updated at 16:45 on May 5, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Pennsylvania released a draft final RGGI regulation on Tuesday that maintains its initial CO2 cap levels criticised as weak by academics, as well as a 2022 contingency plan amid fervent opposition to the power sector cap-and-trade programme from Republican lawmakers.
Pennsylvania released a draft final RGGI regulation on Tuesday that maintains its initial CO2 cap levels criticised as weak by academics, as well as a 2022 contingency plan amid fervent opposition to the power sector cap-and-trade programme from Republican lawmakers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.