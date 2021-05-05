US HFC rule could impact voluntary offset projects, narrow future compliance protocol expansion

Published 15:01 on May 5, 2021 / Last updated at 15:01 on May 5, 2021

The US EPA’s proposed regulation to reduce high-global warming potential HFCs could impact voluntary offset initiatives in the short term, as well as limit expansion options for California regulator ARB’s ozone-depleting substance (ODS) protocol, market participants said.