EU underlines support for green steel in new industrial roadmap

Published 13:33 on May 5, 2021 / Last updated at 13:33 on May 5, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission on Wednesday presented an updated EU Industrial Strategy, underlining its support for European clean steel production and hinting at the creation of an EU-wide carbon contract-for-difference (CCfDs) scheme.