Senior Renewable Energy Portfolio Manager, South Pole – Berlin/London

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Portfolio Management team oversees and develops business for the sale and trading of carbon credits and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). By working collaboratively with both our internal Sales and Projects teams, we play a crucial role in balancing the demand and supply of certificates, in order to best match the needs of our clients with our sourcing capabilities. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Job summary:

In this role, you will be part of South Pole’s Renewable Energy practice, focusing on EACs (GO, US RECs, IRECs). Reporting directly to the Director of Markets, you are accountable for overseeing all EAC deals and proposals. You will help to define and monitor the execution of strategies, initiatives and protocols related to the EAC portfolio, and will co-develop and continually update South Pole’s vision for the practice, in alignment with the South Pole overall Renewable strategy. You will have the opportunity to lead a small, multifaceted team across the world to source and secure world class renewable energy projects.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Co-Develop and execute the strategy for the Renewable Energy practice, with the focus on certificates (EACs)

Oversee and take accountability for the Renewable Energy deliverables within the company’s portfolio

Build and maintain partnerships and sign deals with project owners and other stakeholders with the aim of meeting the yearly and quarterly goals of the Renewable energy practice

Partner closely with other functions, in particular the global Portfolio Management team as well as the the Sourcing team, and the Renewable Energy Solutions practice in the Climate Solutions business line to optimise the management of existing large deals and the structuring of new ones

Understand client needs, gather market intelligence and identify industry trends with regard to the Renewable Energy certificates practice

Serve as a subject expert when required in client meetings, exhibitions and other corporate events and represent South Pole in different forums on the topic of environmental markets

Build a high-performing team within the Renewable Energy practice that will deliver credits and certificates that satisfy the needs of our clients while achieving South Pole’s profitability goals and quality standards

Work closely with colleagues across the organisation to empower matrixed teams that deliver on our vision of climate action for all

Requirements:

University degree in Environmental Sciences, Business or other relevant discipline

Minimum of 7-8 years of relevant work experience, including several years of experience in business development roles within the sustainability sector, specifically in the topic of Renewable Energy certificates

Knowledge and expertise in renewable energy certificates and standards Global perspective, with the ability to think long-term and grow the RE practice

Strong business acumen, with the ability to structure and negotiate deals that are commercially sound and profitable for South Pole

Outstanding interpersonal, communication and collaboration skills to partner effectively with key internal and external stakeholders

Good people management skills, with experience in recruiting, coaching, and developing staff

Comfortable operating globally in a fast-paced high-growth international environment

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

