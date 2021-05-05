Africa > ClimateCare, Natural Capital Partners merge as voluntary market deals gather pace

ClimateCare, Natural Capital Partners merge as voluntary market deals gather pace

Published 08:49 on May 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:49 on May 5, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

UK-based firms ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners have merged to help build global scale in the rapidly expanding voluntary carbon market.

UK-based firms ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners have merged to help build global scale in the rapidly expanding voluntary carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software