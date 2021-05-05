ClimateCare, Natural Capital Partners merge as voluntary market deals gather pace

Published 08:49 on May 5, 2021 / Last updated at 08:49 on May 5, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

UK-based firms ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners have merged to help build global scale in the rapidly expanding voluntary carbon market.