EU ETS non-compliance rises by a quarter in 2020 -data

Published 19:34 on May 4, 2021 / Last updated at 22:05 on May 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Nearly 400 installations and airlines were listed as being in non-compliance under the EU ETS as of last week, according to data published by the European Commission on Tuesday, with the delinquency rate jumping nearly 25% from 2019 and at least 200 more operators shutting down since then.