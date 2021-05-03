US EPA proposes trading system in HFC phase-down rule

The US EPA put forth a rulemaking on Monday to implement bipartisan climate legislation passed last year, with the draft regulation to reduce potent HFC gases through an allowance trading system for regulated entities.