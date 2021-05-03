Massachusetts GWSA emissions surge as coronavirus restrictions eased

Published 16:33 on May 3, 2021 / Last updated at 16:33 on May 3, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Massachusetts electricity generators regulated under the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system saw emissions spike over the first quarter, with these facilities on track for an annual shortage in the in-state programme, recent data showed.