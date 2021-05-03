Brussels confirms delay of EU 2030 climate package release to July 14

Published 14:55 on May 3, 2021

The European Commission will present its 2030 climate policy package including the revision of the EU’s carbon market on July 14, confirming Carbon Pulse’s reporting that the legislation was poised to be delayed by a few weeks.