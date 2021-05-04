EMEA > EU carbon prices hit €50 as record investor-led rally marches on

EU carbon prices hit €50 as record investor-led rally marches on

Published 08:45 on May 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:53 on May 4, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices rose on Tuesday to hit the highly-anticipated €50 mark, reaching this new all-time high amid an unceasing rally that has seen speculators and late compliance buying help push the market up by more than 50% so far in 2021.

