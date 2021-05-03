Portfolio Manager, Climate Change Fund, NSW Dept of Planning, Industry, and Environment – Sydney

• Full time position based in Parramatta (flexible working options are available)

• Temporary position for up to 5 years

• Starting salary of $130,993 + super + annual leave loading

About the Role:

Are you interested in leading the strategic and business delivery approach for the NSW Government’s portfolio of major climate change initiatives? We’re looking for an experienced Portfolio Manager that will provide support and leadership in the planning, analysis, prioritisation, optimisation and management of the NSW Climate Change Fund.

Working within the Environment, Energy and Science (EES) Group, the role provides advice, expertise, analysis and support to ensure the appropriate oversight, governance, systems and processes are in place to plan and manage this extensive portfolio of programs and projects.

This is an exciting opportunity to lead the implementation of portfolio management across a key government priority. Supporting senior executive on portfolio issues, you will provide independent assurance and oversight at a whole-of-fund level, ensuring CCF-funded programs and projects meet delivery targets, stated priorities and legislative obligations.

Essential requirements:

• Tertiary qualification in a relevant discipline and/or equivalent experience in managing people and in leading the management of activity to achieve policy, strategy, portfolio, program or project outcomes and benefits.

To be successful in the role, ideally you will have the following abilities:

• Strong experience in developing and implementing portfolio management frameworks and systems.

• Able to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders to deliver results and/or experience in collaboration with stakeholders to improve organisational performance

• Experience in government processes and procedures, including outcome budgeting and planning (not essential)

• Experience in developing, implementing and reviewing strategies and plans, business cases and/or funding bids to help ensure investment decisions deliver strategic outcomes.

• Experience in designing, undertaking and/or reviewing evaluations of policy, strategy, portfolios or programs

• Experience in the design, measurement, analysis and reporting of outcomes from government initiatives (i.e. social, economic, cultural and/or environmental).

• High quality communication skills, both verbal and written utilising various formats

• Be a great team player

For further information on the role contact Geoff Hudson, Strategic Manager, Strategy & Portfolio Management on (02) 8837 6098.

Agency overview

The Planning, Industry and Environment Cluster brings together the functions from the former Planning & Environment and Industry Clusters.

Our vision is to create thriving environments, communities and economies for the people of New South Wales. We focus on some of the biggest issues facing our state. We deliver sustainable water resource and environment management, secure our energy supply, oversee our planning system, maximise community benefit from government land and property, and create the conditions for a prosperous state. We strive to be a high-performing, world-class public service organisation that celebrates and reflects the full diversity of the community we serve and seeks to embed Aboriginal cultural awareness and knowledge throughout the department.

Good to know:

A Recruitment Pool may be established for future roles with similar focus capabilities. The Recruitment Pool may be available to hiring managers from Planning and Environment Cluster and other NSW Public Sector agencies over an 18-month period.

To Apply:

To apply for the position, complete the questions on the online application form found on this site, supply a resume and a one page cover letter detailing how your skills are relevant to the role.

Applications Close: 11.59pm Sunday 16 May 2021

