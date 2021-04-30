RGGI emissions accelerate in Q1 2021 on coal plant resumptions
Published 23:36 on April 30, 2021 / Last updated at 23:36 on April 30, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
CO2 output under the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic RGGI cap-and-trade programme rose by 17% during the first quarter of 2021 even when excluding new member Virginia, as the return of several coal plants to the grid boosted emissions, according to data updated Friday.
