RGGI emissions accelerate in Q1 2021 on coal plant resumptions

Published 23:36 on April 30, 2021

CO2 output under the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic RGGI cap-and-trade programme rose by 17% during the first quarter of 2021 even when excluding new member Virginia, as the return of several coal plants to the grid boosted emissions, according to data updated Friday.