Carbon Markets Development Lead, Drax Group – London

Climate change is the great challenge of our time, we are working hard to fight it and in this role you could be too.

With our Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) project, we are targeting becoming the world’s first carbon negative power station from 2027. We’ll be producing negative emissions which will help decarbonise the UK economy and we’ll also be in a position to help other corporations meet their net zero ambitions too. That’s where you come in.

So, what’ll you be doing?

First of all, you’ll be given the confidence to make this position your own. Carbon removals are an emerging sector, and you’ll be developing solutions form the ground up that will enable the sale of negative emissions, helping businesses meet their decarbonisation targets.

It is a brand-new role, which means you’ll be provided with plenty of variety day to day. You’ll get the chance to work with a range of internal and external teams to understand the carbon accounting treatment of our negative emissions, help build the policy framework with internal stakeholders and government as well as identify and engage external parties about the purchase of negative emissions.

It’s a commercially focussed role and one in which your contribution will have a positive impact not just for Drax, but for the wider climate change agenda.

So, what are we looking for?

What we are looking for is a confident self-starter, who is motivated in delivering results in a fast paced and complex environment. You’ll be delivering a new proposition, so great commercial acumen will be key to this.

You may already be an expert in all things Carbon Markets, which is great. But we don’t want to dissuade you from applying if not. If you have in-depth knowledge of energy markets, whether that be in a policy, regulatory or commercial capacity then we would love to hear from you.

It’s not easy to fit what you’ll be doing into one advert. So why not apply today to find out more.

