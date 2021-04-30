WCI emitters nuke carbon holdings to pandemic-era low, as speculators push higher

Published 22:34 on April 30, 2021 / Last updated at 22:34 on April 30, 2021

Regulated entities came closer to holding a cumulative California Carbon Allowance (CCA) short position this week for the first time in over a year, while financial entities continued their months-long permit accumulation, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.