Americas > WCI emitters nuke carbon holdings to pandemic-era low, as speculators push higher

Published 22:34 on April 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:34 on April 30, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Regulated entities came closer to holding a cumulative California Carbon Allowance (CCA) short position this week for the first time in over a year, while financial entities continued their months-long permit accumulation, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

