California LCFS records largest credit surplus in four years during Q4 2020

Published 22:18 on April 30, 2021 / Last updated at 22:18 on April 30, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Credit generation under the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) grew by nearly 5% during the fourth quarter of 2020, with record volumes from biofuels and electric vehicles propped up by a fall in deficit generation from petroleum-based options.