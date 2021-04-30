Americas > California LCFS records largest credit surplus in four years during Q4 2020

California LCFS records largest credit surplus in four years during Q4 2020

Published 22:18 on April 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:18 on April 30, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Credit generation under the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) grew by nearly 5% during the fourth quarter of 2020, with record volumes from biofuels and electric vehicles propped up by a fall in deficit generation from petroleum-based options.

