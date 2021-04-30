Associate Director, Nature Based Solutions Sourcing, South Pole – Berlin/Medellin/Bogota/Jakarta/London

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Project Sourcing team works hand in hand with project owners and developers, active in the carbon markets and renewable energy space, to identify, negotiate and contract new emission reduction projects. By acquiring new projects within our portfolio, we ensure that South Pole always has the right mix of carbon credits available to meet the demands of our clients. If you’re an ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, this position may be right for you!

Job summary:

The purpose of this role is to lead South Pole’s Nature Based solutions (NBS) practice within the Sourcing Function. Reporting directly to the Director of Global Sourcing, in this leadership role, you are accountable for overseeing all NBS operations and activities. You will define, own and monitor policies, initiatives and protocols related to NBS, and will develop and continually update South Pole’s vision for the practice, in alignment with the Projects and Markets Unit overall strategy. Through your vision and leadership, you will inspire our multifaceted teams across the world to source and secure world class carbon emission reduction projects as well as biodiversity offset projects that powerfully impact the communities around them and the climate action movement as a whole.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Lead, define, represent and communicate the Global Sourcing strategy to the rest of the NBS practice and closely align with the organisation’s global goals and objectives

Establish business performance targets and metrics, and be accountable for the overall performance of the NBS practice including the biodiversity projects practice

Contribute to the global annual Sourcing strategy, planning and budgeting processes from the NBS practice perspective

Oversee and take accountability for all NBS practice deliverables for all the company’s relevant environmental market products such as carbon credits, biodiversity offsets and potentially other units

Structure long term, complex and strategic partnerships and deals with project owners and other stakeholders to meet the yearly and quarterly goals of the NBS practice

Maintain and develop a network of suppliers, partners, communities, concession owners and similar partners

Partner closely with other functions, in particular the global Portfolio Management team as well as the Project Development team, and the rest of the Sourcing team to optimise the management of existing large deals and the structuring of new ones

Gather market intelligence and identify industry trends with regard to the NBS practice

Serve as a subject expert when required in client meetings, exhibitions and other corporate events and represent South Pole in different forums on the topic of environmental markets

Drive innovation and entrepreneurship through leadership and decisive action within the NBS practice

Build high-performing teams within the NBS practice that will deliver credits and certificates that satisfy the needs of our clients while achieving South Pole’s profitability goals and quality standards

Work closely with colleagues across the organisation to empower matrixed teams that deliver on our vision of climate action for all

Requirements:

Essential:

University degree in Environmental Sciences, Business or other relevant disciplines

Minimum of 10 years of relevant work experience, including several years of experience in business development roles within the sustainability sector, specifically in the topics of NBS, voluntary carbon markets and Biodiversity offsets

Deep knowledge and expertise in carbon emission projects and standards and investments into such projects; good understanding of jurisdictional REDD+ schemes and programmes

Experience in establishing clear performance targets and metrics, with proven track record of meeting or exceeding challenging targets

Strategic mindset, with the ability to establish a compelling vision for our Sourcing function

Strong business acumen, with the ability to structure and negotiate deals that are commercially sound and profitable for South Pole

Outstanding interpersonal, communication and collaboration skills to partner effectively with key internal and external stakeholders

Outstanding financial and planning skills, with experience leading strategy and budgeting processes

Strong quantitative skills and the ability to use data and metrics to inform decisions

Experience managing cross-functional, high-performing, diverse, remote and global teams

Outstanding leadership skills, with the ability to inspire action and get the best out of people

Comfortable operating globally in a fast-paced high-growth international environment

Desirable:

Experience in scaling up a fast-growing organisation in the context of a highly competitive market environment

Experience in management or operations of investment funds or procurement vehicles related to nature-based solutions such as REDD+ or restoration

Know how of global corporate best practices related to climate strategies, such as the Science Based Targets Initiative, Net Zero pledges

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make and South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

