Senior Managing Consultants, Climate Strategies, South Pole – Amsterdam/London/Paris/Berlin

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning the globe, we strive to create a society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities.

Our Climate Strategies Consultancy team partners with global corporate leaders in sustainability. Wherever our clients are on their climate journey, we provide them with unique and unparalleled technical expertise. Our success relies on deep knowledge, trust and accountability – we inspire climate action every step of the way, every single day!

Our rapid global growth is testament to our success and we are looking for more people to be part of our journey as we continue to increase our talented workforce at pace.

If you are an ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a passion to make a real difference, then we would be delighted for you to join us!

We are currently looking for Consultants across multiple geographies, some remote work is possible but you will also need to be able to work closely with your team in one of the following offices:

London

Paris

Berlin

Amsterdam

Job summary:

Provide high-quality consultancy advice to international clients on sustainability topics for the corporate sector

Main tasks & responsibilities:

You will work within a practise that focuses on one or more of the below topics. You, together with your team, will be responsible for the management of proposals, projects, and consulting for the corporate sector on topics such as: GHG accounting Decarbonisation pathways Science based targets (SBTs) Risk assessments and TCFD Materiality assessment Environmental impact assessments Sustainability strategy Sustainable supply chains within the consumer goods industry Corporate supply chains risks

You will manage and supervise large consulting mandates through their entire project cycle from initiation to implementation

You will have the opportunity to lead and directly manage teams of consultants in a multi-stakeholder and multi-geographies context

Interacting and building relationships with multinational corporate clients

Developing proposals with the Key Account Management team, and contributing to business development activities

Contributing to the development of new products and solutions, marketing materials, and thought leadership to address our clients sustainability challenges

It is essential all applicants have the following skills and experience to be considered:

University degree, ideally at a Master’s level or higher, in a sustainability-related discipline

Extensive experience in sustainability consulting with large international corporate clients, or extensive experience working as a Sustainability Manager for large multinational corporates

Proven project management skills – particularly implementation, and the ability to guide project teams in a multi-stakeholder and multi-geography context

Excellent writing skills, with expertise creating and reviewing high-quality proposals

Fluent in English, and it is highly desired that you are fluent in at least one other language (relevant to the client base in your country of residence)

Corporate consulting experience on one or more of the following topics: GHG accounting Decarbonisation pathways Science based targets (SBTs) Risk assessments and TCFD Materiality assessment Environmental impact assessments Sustainability strategy Sustainable supply chains within the consumer goods industry Corporate supply chains risks



What we offer:

