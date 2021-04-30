Policy Lead, Climate Policy Radar – London

Governments, regions and cities worldwide have to translate their climate targets into action through laws and policies, but there is a significant data gap on that is preventing decision-makers being able to learn from the experience of others ‒ understanding what works, replicating successful climate policy approaches and avoiding failed ones.

This is where Climate Policy Radar comes in. We are a non-profit startup on a mission to map the global policy landscape and create the evidence base for informed decision-making. We will harness machine learning and AI to radically scale the collection and analysis of climate policies in countries, states and cities worldwide, and will bring tailored, relevant knowledge to different stakeholders ‒ including policymakers, civil society, researchers and the private sector.

We are looking for an outstanding and experienced international climate policy expert to join our growing team and lead multiple aspects of our policy work.

In this role, you will:

Develop policy priorities for developing our products and programmes.

Work with our developers and data scientists to develop machine learning models and visualisations for climate policy collection, aggregation and analysis.

Work independently and with our partners to create research outputs ‒ from blogs and policy papers to data visualisations.

Create a rich and collaborative ecosystem of allies, partner organisations and audiences to deliver knowledge and tools in the most effective way.

Engage with our various stakeholders (policymakers, data scientists, researchers, investors…) and carry out user research, testing, training and support programmes.

Help us grow and develop Climate Policy Radar in many other ways ‒ it’s all hands on deck!

What you will bring:

In-depth knowledge and at least 4 years’ experience working on issues of climate legislation and policy comparative analysis and/or policy modelling at the national and/or sub-national level.

A postgraduate degree in a relevant discipline. PhD desirable but not essential.

Broad horizons and familiarity with a wide range of climate change concepts and issues (in-depth expertise is not required, but they may include basics of science, economics, mitigation and adaptation policy approaches, technologies and more).

Significant experience creating and analysing large qualitative datasets and databases.

You are London-based and happy to work part remotely and partly (approx. 2 days a week) from a shared working space in Central London.

You have the right to work in the UK ‒ unfortunately we cannot currently sponsor work visas.

And you are…

Excited by moonshots but work effectively to shorter-term goals.

Equipped with remarkable interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to ‘translate’ knowledge for different audiences.

A critical thinker and willing to challenge assumptions ‒ your own and others’.

Able to exercise creative thinking and doing.

Highly organised and a capable multi-tasker, with exceptional project planning and management skills.

Excited by the autonomy and changeability that an early stage startup demands.

Committed to and excited by working on climate action and justice ‒ we believe that agency and hope are critical ingredients for tackling the climate crisis.

It would be excellent if you also…

Can work in one or more of the following languages ‒ Spanish, French, Portuguese, Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic.

Have worked internationally and/or in diverse teams.

We offer:

A positive, growth-oriented, exciting task, at the intersection of technology, policy modelling, social justice and high impact.

A chance to co-create and help us shape our journey ‒ we are a young startup building our team and our vision, so your input and impact will be significant.

Access to a larger community of climate action (and data) enthusiasts ‒ we are a member of Subak , an accelerator and data cooperative for climate non-profit startups, and enjoy a joint programme of learning, collaborating, and socialising.

, an accelerator and data cooperative for climate non-profit startups, and enjoy a joint programme of learning, collaborating, and socialising. A deep commitment to our employees’ mental and physical wellbeing, and to emotional intelligence and empathy in the workplace. Among others we offer generous leave, flexible work hours, and short Fridays.

Constant opportunities to learn ‒ we hold weekly sharing sessions about various topics (work and other) given by the team and a range of guest speakers.

A hybrid working environment ‒ shared working space in Central London combined with remote working.

A reason to get up in the morning, knowing you are working to solve humanity’s greatest challenges.

Base pay range: £29,000 – £37,000/yr

Climate Policy Radar is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, colour, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, citizenship, relationship choices and status, or disability. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

Please apply by going to https://climatepolicyradar.org/jobs – downloading and filling the application form and emailing it with your CV to jobs@climatepolicyradar.org. Deadline for applications is Friday 21 May 2021.