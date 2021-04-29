South Korea appoints three new ETS market makers
Published 19:23 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 01:20 on April 30, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea has appointed three additional market makers in a bid to boost liquidity in its emissions trading scheme, the government said on Thursday, bringing in the first private sector firms beyond those with compliance obligations.
South Korea has appointed three additional market makers in a bid to boost liquidity in its emissions trading scheme, the government revealed Thursday, bringing in the first private sector firms beyond those with compliance obligations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.