EU Market: EUAs hold near €48 as investor interest rises, compliance season draws to a close
Published 18:36 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 18:57 on April 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EU carbon was little changed on Thursday, hovering near €48 as the annual ETS compliance cycle neared its end while data showed increasing investor flows.
EU carbon was little changed on Thursday, hovering near €48 as the annual ETS compliance cycle neared its end while data showed increasing investor flows.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.