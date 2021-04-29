New study identifies gaps, over-crediting in California’s forestry offset protocol
Published 17:54 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 17:54 on April 29, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California’s compliance offset programme could have erroneously issued up to nearly 40 million credits to forestry projects, and developers utilised gaps in the state’s protocol to inflate emissions reductions attributed to those initiatives, according to a non-profit study released Thursday.
