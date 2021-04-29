Facing regulatory pressure, airline Ryanair upstages rival IAG on sustainable fuels
Published 13:51 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 14:25 on April 29, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The EU’s largest airline Ryanair plans to power an eighth of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030, it said on Thursday, aiming to fend off prospects to regulate more of its climate impact.
The EU’s largest airline Ryanair plans to power an eighth of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030, it said on Thursday, aiming to fend off prospects to regulate more of its climate impact.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.