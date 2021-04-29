EMEA > Utility Vattenfall reports 1.5% dip in EU ETS-covered output for Q1

Utility Vattenfall reports 1.5% dip in EU ETS-covered output for Q1

Published 11:55 on April 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:55 on April 29, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Swedish utility Vattenfall’s EU ETS-covered power output dipped 1.5% year-on-year in Q1, outpacing a 0.6% drop in total generation, the company said in its quarterly results on Thursday.

Swedish utility Vattenfall’s EU ETS-covered power output dipped 1.5% year-on-year in Q1, outpacing a 0.6% drop in total generation, the company said in its quarterly results on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software