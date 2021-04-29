Senior Market Analyst (Carbon and Energy Markets), LSEG – Oslo

We seek a Senior Carbon Market Analyst to join our team of highly regarded market experts covering the European carbon market at LSEG.

The European Emission Trading System (EU ETS) is a major policy tool in EU’s Green Deal program to drive the economy towards 2050 climate neutrality.

The key task for the carbon analyst will be to analyze and forecast market developments in the EU ETS.

The candidate will be part of a team responsible for the market commentary and trading analysis, price forecasting and writing market reports for Eikon data platform clients.

The candidate should have a deep understanding of commodity trading, preferably within the energy and/or carbon markets, excellent analytical and writing skills and a creative mind-set. The successful candidate will be self-motivated, inquisitive, resourceful and independent, whilst also enjoying working as part of the team of analysts based in Oslo, Norway.

MAIN TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Keep track of daily market developments in the European carbon market and turn the information into relevant analytics for our clients.

Take an active role in reaching out to explain and discuss market movements to our clients.

With the rest of the team, contribute to the proprietary EU ETS supply and demand and price forecast models and other quantitative tools.

Contribute to thought leadership through publications and commentaries on internal and external publications, social media, through media outreach and presentations at external events.

QUALIFICATIONS

Master’s Degree or an equivalent with a background in (environmental/energy) economics, business administration, finance, mathematics, engineering.

economics, business administration, finance, mathematics, engineering. Minimum of 2-4 years of experience as a market analyst or commodity trader/ trading analyst, preferably within carbon and/or energy markets.

Experience from an energy trading environment advantageous.

Excellent English writing skills with the ability to explain complicated topics clearly and concisely.

Critical thinking and analytical skills.

Excellent teamwork and communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel, some programming skills will be an advantage

High attention to detail, self-motivated, independent and with ability to initiate new research ideas.

People are at the heart of what we do and drive the success of our business. Our culture of connecting, creating opportunity and delivering excellence shape how we think, how we do things and how we help our people fulfil their potential.

At LSEG we embrace diversity and actively seek to attract individuals with unique backgrounds and perspectives. We break down barriers and encourage collaboration, enabling innovation and rapid development of solutions that make a difference. Our workplace generates an enriching and rewarding experience for our people and customers alike. Our vision is to build an inclusive culture in which everyone feels driven to reach their potential.

We know that real personal growth cannot be achieved by simply climbing a career ladder – which is why we encourage and enable a wealth of avenues and interesting opportunities for everyone to broaden and deepen their skills and expertise.

LSEG are committed to supporting emotional, physical, financial and societal wellbeing. Our tailored benefits are a key part of this commitment and we offer colleagues a range of support from healthcare and retirement planning to paid volunteering days and consumer discounts.

We also make reasonable accommodations for applicants and employees with disabilities. If an accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please make your recruiter aware, we want to ensure you perform at your best.

As a global organisation spanning 70 countries and one rooted in a culture of growth, opportunity, diversity and innovation, LSEG is a place where everyone can grow, develop and fulfil your potential with purposeful careers.

