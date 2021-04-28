Dominion backs RGGI auction procurement strategy, discloses pending secondary market purchase
Published 22:31 on April 28, 2021 / Last updated at 22:31 on April 28, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Dominion Energy argued its auction-centric RGGI procurement strategy is a prudent approach to meet compliance obligations at a electricity rate hearing Wednesday, while adding the Virginia-based utility is also working on a multi-year secondary market purchase to cover CO2 output.
Virginia-based utility Dominion Energy on Wednesday argued its auction-centric RGGI allowance procurement strategy is a prudent approach to meet compliance obligation under the carbon markets, while noting the company is also working on a multi-year secondary market purchase to cover CO2 output.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.