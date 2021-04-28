Americas > Dominion backs RGGI auction procurement strategy, discloses pending secondary market purchase

Dominion Energy argued its auction-centric RGGI procurement strategy is a prudent approach to meet compliance obligations at a electricity rate hearing Wednesday, while adding the Virginia-based utility is also working on a multi-year secondary market purchase to cover CO2 output.

