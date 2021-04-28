Carbon price could accelerate Thailand’s power sector carbon cuts -IEA
Published 13:18 on April 28, 2021 / Last updated at 13:18 on April 28, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments
A $40/tonne carbon price and a bump in variable renewable energy capacity could shave a quarter off CO2 emissions from Thailand’s power sector by the end of the decade, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
