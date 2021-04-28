EMEA > EU Midday Market Brief

EU Midday Market Brief

Published 13:25 on April 28, 2021

EUAs extended their all-time high on Wednesday, breaking above €48 amid rising energy prices, surging investor interest, and as buyers approached their last possible moment to cover 2020 compliance.

