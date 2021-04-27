The US RGGI cap-and-trade programme should consider incorporating imported electricity into the scheme during its upcoming 2021 review, while also increasing overall stringency, panelists said at an industry event Tuesday.
RGGI should examine ways to regulate imported power, increase ambition -panel
