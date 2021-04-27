RGGI should examine ways to regulate imported power, increase ambition -panel

Published 20:01 on April 27, 2021 / Last updated at 21:36 on April 27, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The US RGGI cap-and-trade programme should consider incorporating imported electricity into the scheme during its upcoming 2021 review, while also increasing overall stringency, panelists said at an industry event Tuesday.