EU’s raised 2030 emissions target to push carbon prices to €130, eliminate coal by 2030 -analysts
Published 17:41 on April 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:08 on April 27, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU coal power could be largely eliminated this decade as the bloc’s carbon prices rise to triple digits to incentivise a cleaner energy, analysts said in a report on Tuesday, a shift in line with UN aims to limit global warming.
