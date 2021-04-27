EMEA > EU’s raised 2030 emissions target to push carbon prices to €130, eliminate coal by 2030 -analysts

EU coal power could be largely eliminated this decade as the bloc’s carbon prices rise to triple digits to incentivise a cleaner energy, analysts said in a report on Tuesday, a shift in line with UN aims to limit global warming.

