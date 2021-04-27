EU Market: EUAs recover to notch new all-time high on Russia-triggered gas price surge
Published 17:37 on April 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:16 on April 27, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices recovered from earlier lows to hit a new all-time high on Tuesday as gas prices surged on concerns over Russian supply into Europe.
