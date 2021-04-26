Americas > California fuel consumption slumps to usher in 2021, data shows

California fuel consumption slumps to usher in 2021, data shows

Published 23:05 on April 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:05 on April 26, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California fuel consumption dropped year-on-year in January as COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D) continued to cause demand destruction in the transportation sector, according to state data released Monday.

California fuel consumption dropped year-on-year in January as COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D) continued to cause demand destruction in the transportation sector, according to state data released Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software