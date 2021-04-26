California fuel consumption slumps to usher in 2021, data shows

California fuel consumption dropped year-on-year in January as COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D) continued to cause demand destruction in the transportation sector, according to state data released Monday.