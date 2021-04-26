New Brunswick granted retroactive start for provincial large emitter programme
Published 22:50 on April 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:50 on April 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada / No Comments
The Canadian environment ministry on Friday announced that New Brunswick will be removed from coverage under the federal ‘backstop’ output-based pricing system (OBPS), instead allowing the province to apply retroactive compliance obligations to emitters under its alternative regime.
