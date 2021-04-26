VCM Report: VER prices hold steady on strong nature-based demand

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values were largely unchanged week-on-week even with significant activity in a new exchange-traded, nature-based offset, while several forestry project developers have reportedly entered into long-term forward agreements with above-market price floors.