Africa > VCM Report: VER prices hold steady on strong nature-based demand

VCM Report: VER prices hold steady on strong nature-based demand

Published 22:27 on April 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:54 on April 26, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values were largely unchanged week-on-week even with significant activity in a new exchange-traded, nature-based offset, while several forestry project developers have reportedly entered into long-term forward agreements with above-market price floors.

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values were largely unchanged week-on-week even with significant activity in a new exchange-traded, nature-based offset, while several forestry project developers have reportedly entered into long-term forward agreements with above-market price floors.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software