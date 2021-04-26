Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Veolia makes major ERF deliveries, as NSW committee backs out of imposing offset requirements

Australia Market Roundup: Veolia makes major ERF deliveries, as NSW committee backs out of imposing offset requirements

Published 12:25 on April 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:43 on April 26, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Veolia’s Australian subsidiary has delivered over 320,000 credits to the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) in recent weeks, while NSW regulators declined to impose carbon offset requirements on a new coal mine despite the miner offering to accept such a measure.

Veolia’s Australian subsidiary has delivered over 320,000 credits to the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) in recent weeks, while NSW regulators declined to impose carbon offset requirements on a new coal mine despite the miner offering to accept such a measure.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software