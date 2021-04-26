Australia Market Roundup: Veolia makes major ERF deliveries, as NSW committee backs out of imposing offset requirements
Published 12:25 on April 26, 2021 / Last updated at 12:43 on April 26, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Veolia’s Australian subsidiary has delivered over 320,000 credits to the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) in recent weeks, while NSW regulators declined to impose carbon offset requirements on a new coal mine despite the miner offering to accept such a measure.
