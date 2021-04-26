Carbon Forestry Advisor/Analyst, CarbonCrop – Nelson, NZ

About us

CarbonCrop makes it easy and profitable for landowners to protect and restore forests, by giving them simple access to carbon markets and assuring their projects are of high integrity – this supercharges forest as a scalable solution to climate change.

We use machine learning and remote sensing technology to monitor and optimize forest carbon stocks and restoration options. We package this in a clean solution that streamlines access to carbon credit markets for landowners and businesses, together with a project execution model that takes away the risk and hassle. The result is stronger farm economics, less carbon in the atmosphere heating up the planet, and improved climate resilience and biodiversity of our landscapes.

We are seeking an experienced Forestry Advisor to oversee the provision of carbon forestry advice to our customers, drive our engagement with the forestry sector, and provide domain expertise in support of the ongoing development of our automated solutions.

Our solution is being used by landowners today – your input will be pivotal in refining and further qualifying our opportunity analysis and registration technologies. You will work closely with our engineering and product teams to provide a customer and forester perspective on the challenges and opportunities of carbon farming in New Zealand. You will use your expertise, insight, and creativity to look beyond the ‘way things are always done’, and together with the team drive improvements to the product experience. You’ll champion these solutions to industry, and regulators, maximising the value to New Zealand landowners looking to put the right trees in the right places for the right reasons, especially for mixed use agroforestry and indigenous restoration and regeneration projects.

You’ll join a friendly and collaborative engineering and product team working to deliver a new capability in the high growth climate-tech space. We’re a young company; we’re all here to work hard and support each other in making a difference, and to have fun doing it – this role is perfect for anyone with a growth mindset and a passion for being part of something positive that helps landowners make the most of their assets and improve the environment while doing so.

This position reports to the CEO and is based in Nelson, though we’re open to remote work for the right candidate.

Responsibilities

• Lead and oversee CarbonCrop’s engagement with and advice to landowners in relation to carbon forestry and restoration opportunities.

• Review project reports for CarbonCrop’s customers, incorporating the results of analysis and other relevant data sources and observations, and refine them as necessary prior to sharing with customers.

• Assess the quality and performance of CarbonCrop’s automated carbon forestry opportunity analysis and ETS submission processes; identify limitations and work with the engineering and product teams to find solutions.

• Providing direct project support to customers in connection with Carbon Forestry opportunity analysis.

• Provide forestry expertise in discussions with industry and regulator stakeholders.

• Coordinate engagement with 3rd party forestry services where required in connection with on-site reforestation activities.

• Support our marketing activities with domain experience and perspective.

• Represent CarbonCrop and its values in public and customer communications, and in industry events.

• Go outside your role as and when necessary to help the team and product as whole succeed.

Requirements

• Tertiary Qualification such as Bachelor of Forestry Science or related Degree

• Registered NZ Forestry Advisor in good standing

• Strong understanding of forestry in the NZ ETS, direct experience with carbon forestry opportunity analysis and the ETS registration process.

• Technical forestry and GIS experience.

• Forest planning expertise; understanding of planting and establishment costs, species suitability, ongoing work required.

• Familiarity with forest sampling techniques, baseline calculations, allometry, etc

• Excellent communication and writing skills, with the ability to clearly document procedures, processes and work performed, and communicate complex ideas to non-technical audiences.

• Excellent organisational skills – you can balance a number of tasks with varying priorities, and stay focussed on delivering the things that matter the most.

• A passion for creative solutions and new approaches to longstanding challenges.

• Enthusiasm for working collaboratively in a team and supporting others.

• Must have the right to live and work in New Zealand.

Bonus Points

• Strong industry relationships with key stakeholders already in place.

• A passion for the protection and restoration of indigenous forest land and biodiversity, in synergy with productive farming.

To apply, please email careers@nai.org.nz with your CV and a cover letter explaining:

• Why you would be a great fit for this role and for our team.

• Your strengths relating to the requirements and responsibilities outlined above.